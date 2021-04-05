Fleeing Suspect Throws Narcotics Out Of The Car

A suspect that was trying to elude authorities throws a bag of cocaine out of his window during a pursuit. He later stopped and was arrested.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities arrested 31-year-old Terrius Jones, Wichita, after he allegedly led Salina law enforcement on a brief chase at 2 a.m., Saturday.

An officer on patrol observed Jones driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra north on 9th St. without his headlights on. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over in the 1500 block of N. 9th St., however, the driver did not pull over and a pursuit was initiated.

Jones led authorities on a pursuit through the north end of Salina, reaching speeds of 50 mph. At one point, an officer observed the driver allegedly throw something from the car in the 200 block of E. Diamond Dr.

Jones eventually stopped and was placed under arrested. Police later located a small plastic baggie containing suspected cocaine. It is believed that the bag is the one that Jones threw from the fleeing vehicle.

Jones is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, flee and elude, driving without headlights, driving on a laned roadways, speeding and no turn signal.