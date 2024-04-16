Flax Resigns as SE Salina Basketball Coach

Southeast of Salina Boys Basketball Head Coach Bryson Flax has resigned after six seasons leading the Trojans. Flax announced the move in an interview with KSAL Sports Director Jackson Schneider on Tuesday. Hear the full interview below.

Flax led the Trojans to a record of 94-47 and three State Tournament appearances in his time as Head Coach, reaching the State Semifinal round in all three trips to Hutchinson, finishing third in two of those trips.

3rd Sub State Championship in a row! Unbelievable showing from our fans in the Southeast of Saline Community. The Palace was electric. pic.twitter.com/BgrlitshS7 — Bryson Flax (@BrysonFlax) March 3, 2024

This past season was perhaps one of Flax’s best coaching jobs, taking the Trojans, who won just 11 regular season games to the State Tournament with wins over three-time defending State Champions Hesston, and #2 seed Cheney in the State Quarterfinals.