Flatbed Stolen With 1/2 of a Hay Bale

KSAL StaffNovember 15, 2022

A 52 year old Salina resident had her truck towed to a service center, the following morning it was missing.

Sometime between November 12th at 8:00 PM and November 13th at 8:00 AM a 1996 Ford F350 was stolen from Dave’s Service Center in the 200 block of West Cherry. Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL News the vehicle had been towed to the location to be worked on. The following morning, the 52 year old owner was notified that the vehicle was missing. The white truck has a “Eat Beef” vanity plate on the front and there was 1/2 of a hay bale on the flatbed. The Kansas license plate reads 214HCC. It is valued at $15,000. There are no suspects at this time but if you see the vehicle or have any information call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. 

