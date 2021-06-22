Flash: Comic Con Coming Back in July

Salina’s popular Comic Con event is scheduled to return to Tony’s Pizza Events Center this summer. The Salina Comic Con returns to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center for their 5th annual event over the weekend of July 10th and 11th.

Organizers say the year of 2020 is behind us, andt this show is back with a vengeance.

The event is bringing in a couple of super heroes. Flash Gordon , actor Sam Jones, will be there both days to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Also Mark “Kidwok” Britten will be in attendance as well. Known for his many voices of DragonBall Z characters, he will be there to entertain all that pass his booth.

Vendors from across the Midwest will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell, and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. You can bring in items to sell, or if you are just wanting to look around that is cool too.

Also back is the free swag bag for the first 50 people each day.

The popular cosplay contest is also returning, both days.

Salina Comic Con hours are 10am until 6pm on Saturday, July 10th; and 10 am until 4 pm on Sunday, July 11th. Saturday tickets are $10, and Sunday tickets are $8. Kids ages 8 & under are free with a paying adult.