Flags to Fly at Half-Staff For COVID Victims

Todd PittengerJanuary 7, 2021

Flags across Kansas are flying at half-staff Thursday to honore those who have lost their lives to COVI-19 and their families.

According to the Governor’s Office the state has surpassed 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19. In honor of the lives lost and the families they left behind, Governor Laura Kelly has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state Thursday, January 7, 2021, from sunup to sundown.

“It is with great sadness that I am once again ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration remains committed to fighting further spread of COVID-19, and I know Kansans will do their part to protect their neighbors and loved ones.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

