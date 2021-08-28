Salina, KS

Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Soldiers

Todd PittengerAugust 28, 2021

Flags across Kansas are flying at half-staff to honor and pay respects to U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags throughout the State of Kansas be lowered to half-staff  until sunset on August 30th.

“My father was career Army, and I know firsthand the sacrifices those in our military and their loved ones make for our country,” Governor Kelly said.”My thoughts are with the families of the victims of Thursday’s tragic attack in Kabul.”

