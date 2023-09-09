Flags at Half-Staff Monday

Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff Monday in remembrance of the events of September 11th, 2001.

Governor Laura Kelly directed flags throughout Kansas be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sundown on Monday, September 11, 2023, to honor those who lost who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“22 years after an act of terrorism took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans, injured thousands more, and scarred so many of us, we continue to say, ‘Never Forget,’” Governor Laura Kelly said. “But the extreme tragedy of that day is only half the story. We also remember that our country’s brave first responders went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives – even as they lost more than 400 of their own. They did that 22 years ago, and they continue to do so to this day. On behalf of the State of Kansas, thank you for your service and your sacrifice.”