Flags at Half-Staff For COVID Victims

Flags across Kansas are flying at half-staff to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office, in honor of the more than 5,000 lives lost due to COVID-19, and the families they left behind, the Governor has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately to sundown Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that I order flags to half-staff to honor the lives and memories of 5,000 Kansans who have died from COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “We cannot become numb to the significance of this number. That’s 5,000 mothers and fathers, daughters and sons, loved ones and neighbors who we’ve lost to virus-related deaths. The best way we can honor their memories is by getting vaccinated and continuing to practice the proper health protocol we know protects our communities from the threat of COVID-19.”