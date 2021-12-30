Salina, KS

Flags at Half-Staff For COVID Victims

Todd PittengerDecember 29, 2021

In honor of the more than 7,000 lives lost due to COVID-19, and the families they left behind, Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately to sundown Friday, December  31st.

“It is with great sadness that I am ordering flags to half-staff for the seventh time since the pandemic began,” Governor Kelly said.“We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

To find a vaccine near you, visit vaccines.gov.

