Flags at Half-Staff

Flags are flying at half-staff in Kansas to honor a former Kansas Attorney General.

Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities immediately until the day of interment, in honor of former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who passed away Tuesday.

Stephan entered the Kansas attorney general’s office in 1979 and held office for 16 years.

“Today, I’ve ordered flags statewide be flown to honor Kansas’ longest-serving attorney general, Robert Stephan,” Governor Laura Kelly “I had the utmost respect for General Stephan’s advocacy and public service, and I appreciated his sage counsel. My condolences go out to his family.”

This flag order will be updated when the date of internment is determined.