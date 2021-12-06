Flags at Half Staff

In honor of Pearl Harbor, and Bob Dole, flags in Kansas are flying at half-staff.

Governor Laura Kelly on Monday directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately.

“This year marks the 80th anniversary of an unforgettable tragedy – when Imperial Japan launched an attack on Pearl Harbor, killing thousands of U.S. personnel and civilians,” Governor Kelly said.”I encourage all Kansans to join me in honoring those killed on December 7, 1941, and in recognizing all veterans and service members who have given their lives in the defense of our country.”

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on December 9, 2021, in accordance with the previously-announced proclamation signed by President Joe Biden honoring the passing of Senator Bob Dole.