Flag Football picks up first wins of season

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Flag Football picked up its first wins of the season on Thursday as the Coyotes swept two games over Campbellsville and Reinhardt in an event hosted by Milligan University.

The wins were also the first two for head coach Melinda Nguyen in her first season leading the Coyote program.

The games were originally supposed to be played at Milligan, but heavy rain in the area forced the games to be moved to East Tennessee State’s artificial surface intramurals field.

Wesleyan opened with a 30-0 win over Campbellsville.

Wesleyan scored on all five of its drives in the game.

The first score was a 2-yard rush by Brianna Hernandez-Silva (SR/Las Vegas, Nev.) that was set up by a big punt return by Ciaran DECuir back to the Campbellsville 19. Two plays later the Coyotes found the end zone.

Campbellsville drove to the KWU 19 on its next drive, but the Coyotes turned up the defensive pressure and Alexis Jimenez (SO/Miami, Fla.) picked off the pass by the Tigers, returning it to the KWU 35.

Five plays and 45 yards later the Coyotes were on the board again as Hernandez-Silva found Angel Almaraz (FR/Las Vegas, Nev.) for a 30-yard touchdown pass putting the Coyotes up 12-0.

Angel Roman (SO/Jacksonville, Fla.) picked off a pass to stop Campbellsville’s next drive, and Hernandez-Silva capped Wesleyan’s drive with a 5-yard run to make it 18-0.

Hernandez-Silva ran it in from a yard out on KWU’s next drive, converting a fourth and goal play making it 24-0.

KWU capped the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Hernandez-Silva to Jazmine Whitfield (FR/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) to make it 30-0.

KWU had 230 yards of total offense in the game. Hernandez-Silva ran seven times for 44 yards and three touchdowns, and was 10 of 18 passing for 185 yards and two more scores. DeCuir had three grabs for 55 yards, Ashley Hawthorne (SO/Las Vegas, Nev.) had two catches for 34 yards and Roman had two for 27.

The Coyotes then faced the Reinhardt Eagles and came away with a 32-6 win.

Hernandez-Silva hit Almaraz for a 34-yard touchdown to put the Coyotes up 7-0 to get the game going.

A 41-yard touchdown pass from Hernandez-Silva to Angel Roman made it 13-0 in favor of the Coyotes, and a 10-yard pass to Roman later made it 19-0 Coyotes.

Reinhardt got on the board on a long touchdown pass, but the Coyotes would later get a big play of their own, as Hernandez-Silva hit DeCuir for a 39-yard touchdown pass, and DeCuir would cap the scoring with a 21-yard run to made it 32-6.

KWU limited the Eagles to 130 yards of total offense, while racking up 215 yards of its own. The Coyotes held Reinhardt to 112 yards passing, which included a pair of interceptions, both by Shanya Murape (FR/Toronto, Ontario). Alexa Mansur (SO/Henderson, Nev.) had five flag pulls for the Coyote defense.

Hernandez-Silva was 12 of 19 passing for 171 yards, and four touchdowns, and added two rushes for 17 yards. DeCuir had 56 yards receiving on four catches and added 21 yards rushing in the game. Both of Roman’s receptions were for touchdowns in the game.

The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday, hosting Bethel College at 6 p.m. at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.