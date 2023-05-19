Flag Football opens play in the NAIA Flag Football Finals

ATLANTA, Ga. – Kansas Wesleyan Flag Football was scheduled to play two games to start play in the 2023 NAIA Flag Football Finals event on Thursday, but only ended up playing once, but advanced in the bracket.

The Coyotes picked up a forfeit win over Reinhardt (Ga.), which advanced the Coyotes in the bracket.

KWU then faced St. Thomas (Fla.) in the second round, but fell to the Bobcats 25-8.

Statistics were not available for the game.

The loss drops the Coyotes into the loser’s bracket where they’ll have to battle their way back through to reach Saturday’s championship.

The Coyotes will face Warner (Fla.) in their next game on Friday morning, with the game start scheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern time, or 8 a.m. Central time. The game will be played inside Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The winner of the Warner vs KWU game will face Keiser (Fla.) in the next round, an elimination contest scheduled for Noon Eastern, 11 a.m. Central at the Home Depot Back Yard, adjacent to Mercedes Benz Stadium.