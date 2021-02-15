Flag Football is More than Xs & Os

Stakeholders in a local sports league love football – and family time as well.

Arthur Fair and Tiandre Erving with Salina Kansas Flag Football (SKFF) are gearing up for the league’s fifth season to begin in March. Newly named Commissioner, Arthur Fair tells KSAL News he got involved after owner Tiandre Erving asked for his help.

Erving says he brought on Fair to inject a trusted community voice into league decisions and bring balance to SKFF.

The 7 on 7 flag football league kicks off in March and for $60 per person – promises participants a six game season with a chance to make the post season and drone footage with slow motion highlights of the games. Season MVP winners on offensive and defense will be awarded $500 cash.

Registration is open until February 28, 2021. Preseason begins March 7th, regular season kicks off March 14th.

For more information on the league, contact SKFF Commissioner Arthur Fair at 785-829-7545.