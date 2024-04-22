Flag Football falls to Ottawa in KCAC Championship 27-8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan and Ottawa met for the second straight season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the KCAC Flag Football Championship game on Sunday afternoon.

The Braves would come away with a 27-8 win over the Coyotes in the game.

Ottawa scored on its first drive with 8:03 left in the first quarter, and the Coyotes followed with a time-eating drive, that took up the rest of the first quarter and a play into the second before the Coyotes turned it over on downs.

The Braves scored on their next drive with 6:58 left in the second quarter and the Coyotes again drove into Ottawa territory to the 28, but could not complete a fourth down pass again turning it over on downs.

Ottawa couldn’t score on its next drive before giving the ball back to the Coyotes with 28 seconds left in the half.

Ottawa led 13-0 at the half.

The Coyotes turned it over to start the third quarter setting up another scoring play for the Braves to make it 20-0 with 8:57 left in the third.

Ottawa scored again with 7:45 left in the fourth quarter to take a 27-0 lead.

Wesleyan got the ball back again with 1:50 left in the game and would drive 62 yards as Chihiro Iwata found Aaliyah Young for a 3-yard touchdown pass and the PAT2 was good to Ciaran DeCuir with four seconds left in the game.

The teams were nearly identical in total offense as Ottawa had 215 yards of offense compared to 212 for the Coyotes. KWU had 13 first downs against Ottawa’s 11. KWU held Ottawa to 1 of 6 on third down, but the Braves were 2 of 3 on fourth down conversions, compared to KWU going 3 of 9 on third down, and were 0 for 4 on fourth down.

Iwata was 19 of 42 passing for 180 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. She added 32 yards rushing as well. Angel Roman had seven catches for 63 yards, Jazmine Whitfield had 3 for 29, DeCuir had 3 for 20, Howes had 2 for 24, Alexis Jimenez had 2 for 16, and Young had 1 for 3 and Kelsie Tucker had 1 for 25.

Ashley Hawthorne had five flag pulls and a pass break up. Khylie Douglas had four flag pulls, including a sack.

Next action for the Coyotes will be the NAIA Flag Football Finals May 7-10 in Atlanta.