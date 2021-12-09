Five Wildcats Recognized by Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Led by sophomores Felix Anudike-Uzomah (DE) and Cooper Beebe (OL) on the first team, Kansas State had five players earn All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press, as the organization announced its first and second teams on Thursday.

In addition to the two first-teamers, sophomore Deuce Vaughn, junior Malik Knowles (all-purpose) and senior Russ Yeast were on the second team. It was the second-straight season that Vaughn landed on the AP’s second team, while the other four players were honored for the first time in their careers.

Anudike-Uzomah enters the bowl season ranked first in the nation in forced fumbles (6), while he is ninth in the nation and second in the Big 12 in sacks (11.0) and second in the Big 12 in tackles for loss (14.5). Also a First Team All-Big 12 selection by the league’s coaches, Anudike-Uzomah tied a school record with 4.0 sacks against TCU. He is a half sack shy of tying the school record for sacks, and he enters the TaxAct Texas Bowl tied for the school record in forced fumbles.

Beebe, a native of Kansas City, Kansas, is the only underclassmen on the AP’s first or second team as an offensive lineman as the other nine spots are comprised of seven seniors and two juniors. He started all 12 regular-season games at left tackle but was versatile enough to fill in at right guard during games throughout the season.

Vaughn enters the TaxAct Texas Bowl ranked eighth in school history in single-season rushing yards with 1,258, while he enters bowl season as one of only two players in the nation with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards this season.

A transfer from Louisville prior to the season, Yeast leads the Big 12 in passes defended with 13, which includes three interceptions to rank second in the Big 12. Knowles was voted as an all-purpose player due to his work as a wide receiver in addition to his kickoff-return abilities, as he enters the bowl season ranked fifth in the nation and tops in the Big 12 with a 32.9-yard average, which includes a pair of touchdowns.

Kansas State will take on LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, which will take place on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game, which will be televised by ESPN, kicks off at 8 p.m. Fans can order tickets in the official K-State allotment online at www.k-statesports.com/bowlgame.