Five Teens Hurt in Crash

Five teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash when an SUV crashed while taking a curve too fast at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Interstate 135 near Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Zackary Vaughan was driving a Ford Edge SUV headed west on I 70. As he took an exit to head south on I 135 he was driving at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate the curve. The SUV went into a ditch.

Vaughan and four passengers all were transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries. They are identified as:

Xajavier Gray, 15, Salina

Chad Bennett, 15, Salina

Ray Jayden, 17, Salina

Logan Picking, 17, Burrton

The crash happened just before 7:00 Tuesday evening at the junction of I 70 and I 35 in Saline County.