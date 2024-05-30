Five Shockers Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State softball placed five student-athletes on the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team.

The 2023-24 Academic All-District® Softball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Addison Barnard, Alison Cooper, Lauren Howell, Bailey Urban and CC Wong were the five Shockers on the Academic All-District Team. Barnard and Wong are finalists for Academic All-America honors.

This is the third straight season Barnard has earned All-District honors. She was an Academic All-American in 2022 and will look to do it again this season. Barnard graduated in May with a degree in health science and a cumulative GPA of 3.82.

Cooper, Howell, Urban and Wong all make their first appearance on the All-District Team. Cooper is a sport management major with a GPA of 3.78. Howell received her bachelor’s degree this month in business administration and a GPA of 3.85. Urban completed her master’s degree with a 3.92 GPA in accounting. Wong graduated with a degree in general studies sociology and a 3.66 GPA.

Academic All-District® honorees were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America® finalists are denoted with an asterisk and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced June 18, 2024.