Five-Run Fifth Propels Shockers to Win over Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State broke a tie game in the fifth inning behind five runs to defeat Kansas, 9-3, Tuesday night at Wilkins Stadium.

Wichita State (24-6) won its third straight game vs. the Jayhawks and snapped Kansas’ five-game win streak in the process.

Lainee Brown and Sami Hood led the offensive attack. Brown was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, while Hood was 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI. The three RBI for Hood marked a new season high.

Lauren Mills continued her hot streak, going 2-for-3 with a walk, two singles and an RBI. Sydney McKinney and Addison Barnard both added singles.

Alison Cooper (8-2) picked up the win in relief, throwing 6.0 scoreless innings after Lauren Howell was ineffective in just an inning in the start. Cooper allowed only four hits and struck out one.

Kansas scored all three of its runs in the first two innings behind two home runs.

In the bottom of the first, Wichita State answered Kansas’ run behind Mills’ RBI single, tying the game at 1-1.

After the Jayhawks homered in the second to retake the lead, 3-1, Brown punched back with her own two-run home run – her fifth of the season.

Neither team scored in the third or fourth, but Wichita State broke it open in the fifth. The first of five runs came in on Hood’s two-run single. The very next batter, Brown, added a run on a single through the left side of the infield. Two straight Kansas errors, followed by a Barnard RBI single, made it 8-3.

The cherry on top came in the sixth on Hood’s third homer of the season – a laser to left – extending the margin to 9-3.

Up Next

Wichita State opens American Athletic Conference play this weekend in Orlando vs. UCF, March 24-26.