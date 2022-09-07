Five Most Wanted Arrests

The new September list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday, and since that time there have been five of them arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the arrests include:

Curtis Allman

Corry Barnes

Michael Burd

Natasha Popp

Shanon Picking

Additionally, a warrant for Tyle Paxson was canceled.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. Those on the September list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, aggravated assault, felony weapons charges, fleeing and eluding, identity theft, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,608 criminals have been caught, and 445 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

