Five Liberty Members Receive 2021 CIF Awards

CIF ReleaseJuly 20, 2021

The Champions Indoor Football League is proud to announce the recipients of the 2021 League Awards! These awards are nominated and voted on by the ownership groups of the CIF at the end of the regular season. They are intended to acknowledge and celebrate the individual performances of the players, as well as the eﬀorts both on the ﬁeld and behind the scenes that create the game-day experiences in the CIF!

And the awards go to..

Franchise of the Year: Omaha Beef

This award is given to the best overall team during the 2021 season. Factors to consider are; Attendance, sales, public relations, marketing, eﬀorts to improve the CIF as a whole, performance on the ﬁeld, community involvement, participation in league matters, and overall representation of the CIF.

Executive of the Year: Francis Flax (Salina Liberty)

  • This award is given to the CIF Team Owner, General Manager, or Front Oﬃce Employeethat performed the best during the 2021 season. Factors to consider are; Management, team guidance, participation in league matters, sales, leadership, eﬀorts to improve the CIF as a whole, and overall representation of their respective team and the CIF.

Best Fan Base: Wyoming Mustangs

  • This award is given to the team with the most attended games, fans that showed the most enthusiasm, character, energy, and overall appreciation for their team.

Best Game Operations:

  • Sioux City BanditsThis award is given to the team that did the best job with game presentation including; Halftime shows, giveaways, music, on-ﬁeld promotions, etc.

Best Cheer/Dance Team:

  • Prime Dancers (Omaha Beef)This award is given to the team that had the most talented and attractive cheer/dance team. Factors to consider; Uniforms, class, routines, and crowd interaction.

Best Community Relations:

  • Salina LibertyThis award is given to the team that exempliﬁed outstanding service and dedication to their surrounding community.

Best Media Relations:

  • Omaha Beef This award is given to the team that had an outstanding performance in media relations for the 2021 CIF season.

Coach of the Year:

  • Marvin Jones (Omaha Beef)This award is given to the Coach that did the best overall job with his team both on and oﬀ the ﬁeld.

Most Valuable Player:

  • Tracy Brooks (Salina Liberty)

This award is given to the player deemed most valuable during the 2021 CIF season. The player’s statistics and impact on the success of his team should be considered. (All positions are eligible)

Oﬀensive Player of the Year:

Andrew Jackson (Omaha Beef) This award is given to the Player that performed the best and had the most impact on the oﬀensive side of the ball. (QB, RB, WR, OL)

Defensive Player of the Year:

Jayden Dobbs (Dodge City Law)This award is given to the Player that performed the best and had the most impact on the defensive side of the ball. (DL, LB, DB)

Special Teams Player of the Year:

Jimmy Allen (Salina Liberty)This award is given to the Player that performed the best and had the most impact on special teams. (K, KR)

Oﬀensive Rookie of the Year:

Tyrie Adams (Salina Liberty) This award is given to the First Year CIF Player that performed the best and had the most impact on the oﬀensive side of the ball. (QB, RB, WR, OL)

\Defensive Rookie of the Year:

Gibson Ziah (Omaha Beef)This award is given to the First Year CIF Player that performed the best and had the most impact on the defensive side of the ball. (DL, LB, DB)

