Five Killed In Holiday Weekend Crashes

Todd PittengerJanuary 4, 2023

Nearly a half-dozen  people are dead following crashes in Kansas over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers also made nearly two-dozen DUI arrests. Authorities say none of the deadly crashes over the holiday weekend were DUI related.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30th, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2nd, 2023.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked four fatal crashes, resulting in five fatalities during the reporting period.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2021 and 2022.

Enforcement Data202120222023
DUI Arrests261122
Speed Citations733490567
Speed Warnings579409439
Safety Belt Citations313047
Safety Belt Warnings549
Safety Belt Teen Citations723
Safety Belt Teen Warnings000
Child Restraint Citations9810
Motorist Assist906648517
Crash Data202120222023
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes034
Non-DUI Related Fatalities035

Reporting period for 2021 ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Reporting period for 2022 ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Reporting period for 2023 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

