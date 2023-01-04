Five Killed In Holiday Weekend Crashes

Nearly a half-dozen people are dead following crashes in Kansas over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers also made nearly two-dozen DUI arrests. Authorities say none of the deadly crashes over the holiday weekend were DUI related.
The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30th, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2nd, 2023.
The Kansas Highway Patrol worked four fatal crashes, resulting in five fatalities during the reporting period.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2021 and 2022.
|Enforcement Data
|2021
|2022
|2023
|DUI Arrests
|26
|11
|22
|Speed Citations
|733
|490
|567
|Speed Warnings
|579
|409
|439
|Safety Belt Citations
|31
|30
|47
|Safety Belt Warnings
|5
|4
|9
|Safety Belt Teen Citations
|7
|2
|3
|Safety Belt Teen Warnings
|0
|0
|0
|Child Restraint Citations
|9
|8
|10
|Motorist Assist
|906
|648
|517
|Crash Data
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|0
|3
|4
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|3
|5
Reporting period for 2021 ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Reporting period for 2022 ran from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Reporting period for 2023 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.