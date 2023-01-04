Five Killed In Holiday Weekend Crashes

Nearly a half-dozen people are dead following crashes in Kansas over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers also made nearly two-dozen DUI arrests. Authorities say none of the deadly crashes over the holiday weekend were DUI related.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30th, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2nd, 2023.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked four fatal crashes, resulting in five fatalities during the reporting period.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2021 and 2022.