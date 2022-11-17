Salina, KS

Five K-State Teams Top Big 12 in Latest Graduation Rate Data

K-State Athletics ReleaseNovember 17, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Five Wildcat programs recorded Big 12-best graduation rate figures, and K-State’s all-sport graduation rate of 93 percent was the highest in department history, as the NCAA released its latest graduation rate data.

K-State’s football (94), men’s golf (100), women’s golf (100), tennis (100) and volleyball (100) programs all had Big 12-leading GSR figures, while as a department, K-State was third among current Big 12 membership with an overall average GSR of 93 percent. Only Baylor and Iowa State recorded higher all-sport marks.

All colleges and universities are required by NCAA legislation and federal law (the Student Right-to-Know act from 1990) to report student graduation rates, and those institutions offering athletics aid are required to report for their student-athletes as well. The NCAA acquires student-athlete graduation rate data from the Department of Education’s Integrated Post-Secondary Data System Graduation Rate Survey (IPEDS-GRS).

The student-athlete graduation rate calculated directly based on IPEDS-GRS (which is the methodology the U.S. Department of Education requires) is the proportion of first-year, full-time student-athletes who entered a school on athletics aid and graduated from that institution within six years. This federal rate does not account for students who transfer from their original institution and graduate elsewhere; they are considered non-graduates at both the college they left and the one from which they eventually graduate.

K-State ranks among the league’s best in terms of overall academic success as it continues to set a national standard for APR, as all programs are currently well above the required NCAA standard.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

