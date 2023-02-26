Five Jayhawks Score in Double-Figures as No. 3 Kansas Holds off West Virginia, 76-74

Box Score | Postgame Notes | Gallery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Five Jayhawks scored in double-figures including a team-high 17 points from Dajuan Harris Jr., as No. 3 Kansas held off West Virginia, 76-74, inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday.

In a game that came down to the final minute, Kansas’ defense kept West Virginia from attempting a shot in the final 20 seconds, allowing the Jayhawks to come away with the 76-74 victory.

Kansas improves to 24-5 (12-4 Big 12) this season, gaining sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference with Texas (22-7, 11-5) losing to Baylor on Saturday, 81-72.

Harris led Kansas with 7-of-9 shooting from the field and had six assists and a career-high six steals. Harris was joined in double-figures by Gradey Dick (16), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (16), KJ Adams, Jr (13) and Jalen Wilson (11).

Dick’s 16 points came on 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, as all his points from the field came from three-point range. With his five three-pointers, he moved into fourth place on KU’s freshman list for three-pointers with 71, passing Xavier Henry (2009-10).

West Virginia (16-13, 5-11) led 44-43 early in the second half, but Kansas went on a 7-0 run which featured a Harris layup, assist and then a 3-pointer by Dick to give the Jayhawks a six-point lead.

Erik Stevenson led West Virginia with 23 points. Tre Mitchell scored 20, Kedrian Johnson scored 15 and Emmitt Mathews Jr. had 13.

The Jayhawks return home on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to host Texas Tech for Senior Day. Kansas will then close out its regular season at No. 8 Texas on March 4.