Five Jayhawks Receive All-Conference Honors

IRVING, Texas — Kansas had five student-athletes awarded all-conference honors the Big 12 announced on Tuesday. Maui Ahuna was selected to the first team, while Daniel Hegarty, Tavian Josenberger, Nolan Metcalf and Caleb Upshaw were named honorable mention.

SS Maui Ahuna, All-Big 12 First Team

Overall: .396/.479/.634, 16 2B, 4 3B, 8 HR, 48 RBI, 42 R, 28 BB, 128 TB

Big 12: .326/.406/.517, 5 2B, 4 HR, 13 RBI, 13 R, 9 BB, 46 TB

Ahuna sat on national and conference leaderboards the entire season. He finished the season on a 20-game hitting streak. His batting average this season was .396, which was the highest by a Jayhawk since Joe DeMarco hit .429 in 1997 (minimum 75 at-bats). In April, Ahuna led the country in batting average for a short stretch. His 23 multi-hit performances this year led the team. Ahuna also shined defensively as he appeared twice on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

LHP Daniel Hegarty, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Overall: 6-6, 5.33 ERA, 18 G, 9 GS, 72.2 IP, 20 BB, 32 SO

Big 12: 3-5, 4.96 ERA, 8 G, 8 GS, 52.2 IP, 16 BB, 16 SO

Hegarty moved into the starting rotation right before conference play began. He transitioned from being the setup man in the bullpen to becoming the “Friday guy” after never starting a game in his first four seasons with the program. He went 4-5 with a 4.83 ERA in his nine starts this season. Hegarty was on the mound for three of Kansas’ four conference wins this year and he threw two complete games. His complete games came in a span of 16 days at Baylor and vs. West Virginia. Hegarty was the only pitcher in the conference with two complete games.

2B Tavian Josenberger, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Overall: .276/.357/.386, 13 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 23 RBI, 43 R, 25 BB

Big 12: .262/.319/.333, 6 2B, 7 RBI, 9 R, 7 BB

Josenberger spent his sophomore season at second base after playing center field his freshman year. Josenberger hit leadoff in 44 of the 52 games that he played this season. In the midst of the season, Josenberger put together a 23-game on-base streak through the month of April and beginning of May, which was the longest on-base streak of the season by a Kansas player. Josenberger’s two home runs came on the same day from both sides of the plate on March 9 at Charleston Southern. He was the first Jayhawk with home runs from both sides of the plate in the same game since 1996.

C/1B Nolan Metcalf, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Overall: .315/.377/.538, 16 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 49 RBI, 33 R, 106 TB

Big 12: .235/.300/.494, 5 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 8 R, 40 TB

Metcalf returned for his final year of eligibility in 2022 and had the best season of his career. Metcalf led the team in RBIs and tied for the second most doubles and home runs. He finished the year with 17 multi-hit games. One of those games was a 5-for-5 effort with three doubles, a grand slam, six RBIs and five runs scored at Air Force on April 27. His five hits were the most by a Jayhawk this season, he was the first with five runs scored since at least 2003, his four extra-base hits were the most by a KU player since at least 2008 and his three doubles were the most since 2016.

OF Caleb Upshaw, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Overall: .292/.344/.552, 10 2B, 2 3B, 12 HR, 39 RBI, 29 R, 106 TB

Big 12: .275/.309/.538, 4 2B, 3B, 6 HR, 17 RBI, 10 R, 49 TB

Upshaw led the team in home runs with 12 long balls this season. After a slow start, Upshaw had a strong second half, which he hit .346 and led the team with 36 hits. His 18 multi-hit games this season were the second most on the team. The fifth-year graduate transfer appeared in 53 games with 52 starts in the outfield. Upshaw was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week on May 2. He was the first KU player to ever receive both player of the week and newcomer of the week honors in the same week.