Five Guys Restaurant Burglarized

KSAL StaffApril 11, 2018

Salina Police are searching for those responsible after a restaurant was burglarized between late Monday night and the early morning hours Tuesday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that law enforcement is investigating after someone stole a large amount of cash from a safe at Five Guys restaurant, 3015 S. 9th St.

Forrester says that the last employees left the building for the night at 11 p.m. on Monday, April 9. When employees returned the next morning at 7:45 a.m., they noticed that someone had gone through their safe which was locked by a keypad.

It appears as though the burglar was able to gain entry through the back door of the business and stole over $1,000 housed in the safe. There were no signs of forced entry.

Authorities are waiting on obtaining the security video from the business. There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Five Guys Restaurant Burglarized

