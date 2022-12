Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a collection of guitars were stolen.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 23-year-old victim contacted police after he returned to his apartment in the 400 block of E. Prescott Friday and discovered that five of his guitars had been taken.

A neighbor told police that two males with face coverings were in the area during the time frame of the crime .

The guitars, including an Epiphone Les Paul model are valued at $1,270.