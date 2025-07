Though there were a lot of fireworks launched, there were not a lot of fireworks related injuries in the Salina area.

Hospital officials tell KSAL News Salina Regional Health Center saw four patients with fireworks related injuries over the Independence Day Holiday. Memorial Hospital in Abilene saw one patient.

All patients in Salina and Abilene had minor injuries and were treated and released.

Hospitals track and report these injuries each year for the state fire marshal.