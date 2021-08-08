Fishing With a Cop Event Returning

A popular family fishing event is returning to Salina. Lakewood presents the 15th annual “Fishing with a Cop” fishing derby.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, Lakewood partners with the Salina Police Department and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism to bring this family fun event to be enjoyed by anglers of all ages.

There will be competitions for the biggest fish and a casting contest with prizes for the winners in three age categories.

“Fishing with a Cop” will have refreshments and additional prizes drawn for all registered participants. The first 50 pre-registered participants in each age category will qualify for the entry give away.

“Fishing with a Cop” is scheduled for Sunday, September 12th, at Lakewood in Salina. The free event begins at 3PM and goes through 7PM.

Participants are asked to register for the event online at www.salinaparks.com under the Online Catalog.