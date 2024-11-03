Fishin’ For Exotic Pets

A couple of friends who shared a common love of exotic pets, and a common frustration in unsatisfactory local options, have started an independently owned pet store, specializing in reptiles, snakes, spiders, and exotic fish. M&J Aquatics is now open.

The new store, which officially opened for business Friday at 314 S Broadway, is the culmination of multiple months of hard work by Joel Vandeford and Michael Train, along with their family and friends.

Joel told KSAL News the new store fills a need that is out there. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/pet-store-01.mp3

Michael told KSAL News he is proud of the variety the store has. What started with exotic saltwater and freshwater fish has grown into lizards, snakes, rare spiders, and more.

With a large mural on the outside making it easy to locate, M&J Aquatics is open 7 days a week from 10am till 7pm daily.

