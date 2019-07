The Smoky Hill Museum is hosting a presentation for their First Thursday series this week.

Nona Miller, Curator of Education for Smoky Hill Museum tells KSAL News that their First Thursday presentation this week is that of Erika Nelson in “Transforming the Commonplace: Seed Portraits, Hair Wreaths and Butter Sculptures.”

The event is Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Smoky Hill Museum from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

More information about Thursday’s show is below:

2019 – August First Thursday