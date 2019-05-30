Salina, KS

First Three K-State Football Game Times Announced

K-State Athletics ReleaseMay 30, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A traditional evening season opener followed by a pair of 11 a.m., contests opens the 2019 Kansas State football season – the first under head coach Chris Klieman – as the Big 12 Conference and its television partners have announced game times and TV designations for the first three weeks of the season.

The Wildcats’ season opener against Nicholls on August 31 will be played at 6 p.m., and shown exclusively on ESPN+. The following week, K-State hosts Bowling Green in an 11 a.m., matchup shown on FSN, while the Wildcats travel to Mississippi State on September 14 for an 11 a.m., game on either ESPN or ESPN2.

K-State will meet Nicholls for the first time in program history, while the Wildcats will play Bowling Green for a second time after K-State’s 58-0 win in 1997.

Kansas State will look to avenge a 31-10 loss to Mississippi State in Manhattan last season. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series, 2-1, which includes a 21-16 meeting in Starkville in 1974. K-State will face an SEC opponent for the fourth time in the last six seasons and will travel to SEC territory for the second time in the last three years.

As in years past, all remaining Big 12 game times and television information will be selected on a 12- or six-day basis throughout the season.

Season tickets are on sale for the 2019 season and start at just $150. Single-game tickets go on sale for Ahearn Fund members on Wednesday, June 5, and for the entire public on Monday, June 10. Fans can order tickets online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Television Selections for First Three K-State Football Games

Date Opponent Time TV
August 31 Nicholls 6 p.m. ESPN+
September 7 Bowling Green 11 a.m. FSN
September 14 at Mississippi State 11 a.m. ESPN or ESPN2

