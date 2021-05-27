Salina, KS

First Three K-State Football Game Times Announced, Texas Game Moved

K-State Athletics ReleaseMay 27, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A pair of day games and an evening home opener highlight the beginning of Kansas State’s 2021 football campaign as the Big 12 television partners announced times and TV designations for the Wildcats’ first three games of the season.

Additionally, the Wildcats will be featured the day after Thanksgiving as their game at Texas has been moved up one day to Friday, November 26, in an 11 a.m., contest shown on FOX.

K-State opens the 2021 campaign at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 4 against Stanford in the Allstate Kickoff Classic inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the game will be broadcast on FS1. The next two games – both at Bill Snyder Family Stadium – will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ as the Wildcats host Southern Illinois in a 6 p.m. contest on September 11 and Nevada at 1:05 p.m. on September 18.

As in years past, all remaining Big 12 game times and television information will be selected on a 12- or six-day basis throughout the season.

Season tickets are on sale for the 2021 season and start at just over $20 per game, and single-game tickets go on sale on Monday, July 12. Fans can order tickets online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Television Selections for Select 2021 K-State Football Games

Date                      Opponent                                                   Time                              TV

Sept. 4                  vs. Stanford (Arlington, Texas)            11 a.m.                         FS1

Sept. 11                Southern Illinois                                        6 p.m.                           Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Sept. 18                Nevada                                                        1:05 p.m.                     Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Nov. 26*              at Texas                                                       11 a.m.                         FOX

*Date changed from Nov. 27

