First Taste of Fall Of Weather

Just in time for fall the first real taste of fall weather is headed to Central Kansas. Unseasonably warm weather will give way this week to more seasonal fall weather just as autumn officially begins.

The autumnal equinox officially brings the fall season to the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday, September 22nd, at 2:20 PM. It marks the beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere. The equinox is the moment when the sun shines directly on the earth’s equator and equally lights up the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front will bring a big change in temperatures with the first real taste of fall. The cold front will move east through the state on Monday dropping temperatures. By Tuesday, highs will be about 10 degrees below normal.

Daily high temperatures the rest of the week will be in the 70s and lower 80s, with overnight lows dipping into the low 50s.