First Snow of Season Possible Monday

Todd PittengerNovember 13, 2022

The first snow of the season is possible on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to change to snow by Monday afternoon and continue into early Monday evening. Snowfall amounts are generally expected to range from a trace to up to two inches, which may cause slick roads, especially for the evening commute.

The agency says light snow could begin by late Monday morning and continue into early evening hours.

Rain changing to snow with freezing rain or sleet is not expected

The wintry weather may impact the early evening commute causing some roads to be slick, especially bridges and overpasses.

 

 

