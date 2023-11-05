First Santa Fe Stroll

A first of its kind “Santa Fe Stroll” event is planned mid-week this week.

Organizers say a partnership between Kansas Mobility Management and the Smoky Hill Museum is resulting in the first ever Santa Fe Stroll event happening on Wednesday, November 8th at 12:00 p.m. as part of Kansas Mobility Week.

Community members are encouraged to meet at the Smoky Hill Museum front steps at 211 W. Iron at noon on November 8th for a Santa Fe Stroll, a walking event with historical learning. The group will be led on a short walk through downtown Salina that will focus on community history. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and to bring along friends, family, and co-workers.

The event is hosted by Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas, and Susan Hawksworth, Director of the Smoky Hill Museum.

“We are excited to start the Santa Fe Stroll series and we love the idea of partnering on a fun event,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “The Kansas Mobility Week is a great way of focusing on all options of mobility in Salina and all across Kansas. And walking and history? What a great combination.”

The WalkSalina website, originally launched in September 2013 and relaunched in 2022, encourages exercise and learning about the city’s historic downtown. The website features two walking tours that focus on historic sites in Salina, around the H.D. Lee company. The first, Historic Downtown Salina, showcases the entrepreneurial spirit of Salina from the late 1850s to today, including the United Life Building, The Cozy Inn, Stiefel Theatre, and the Masonic Center. The second, When Houses Become Homes, takes a look at the employees of the H.D. Lee Company, their work, and how they lived in Salina. All of the details can be found on the website at www.walksalina.com.

The WalkSalina website is a partnership between Salina Downtown, Inc., the Smoky Hill Museum, and Kansas Mobility Management, with funding from the Kansas Humanities Council.

From November 5 to November 11, 2023, public transportation providers, Mobility Managers, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and partners across the state are celebrating the third annual Kansas Mobility Week. Agencies will host events to encourage Kansans to make efficient and safe transportation choices, promote multimodal transportation options, and roll out new initiatives and policies. These events promote travel choices such as public transit, walking, bicycling, safe driving, and ridesharing. For more information about transportation in Kansas, including Kansas Mobility Week, and the Kansas Mobility Managers, visit www.ksrides.org.

Each time you visit the Smoky Hill Museum, a new story inspires you. Interactive fun around every corner will surprise you and local history will engage you. Come explore history in unexpected ways at this nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 11-5, Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages. For more information, visit the Museum at 211 W. Iron, or their website at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.

Salina Downtown is a destination location being conveniently located at the crossroads of I-135 and I-70. It is also home to the beautiful 1931 historical Stiefel Theatre, Smoky Hill Museum, and the 70,000 square foot Salina Fieldhouse. Salina Downtown is a place where you can not only dine and shop with friends, but gather for historic car cruises, parades and family fun runs. Our pedestrian friendly atmosphere encourages you to explore, experience, and enjoy, what Salina Downto