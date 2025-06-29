First Salina Business Expo Planned

Salina’s first business expo is planned for this fall.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, its first Salina Business Expo will be a dynamic new event designed to connect local businesses, entrepreneurs, and the community.

The Expo will take place on Thursday, September 18th, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center from 10am to 2pm. Open to the public, the Business Expo will showcase a diverse array of businesses from

Salina and surrounding areas.

“The Salina Business Expo is all about strengthening local connections,” said Renee Duxler, president and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, “This is an opportunity for businesses of all sizes to showcase what they do best, for job seekers to explore new opportunities, and for residents to see just how much talent and innovation exists right here in Salina.”

The Chamber will be holding informational meetings at the Visit Salina Annex (120 W. Ash) for interested exhibitors and sponsors to attend and find out more about the Expo and what it will entail. Both member and non-member businesses are welcome:

Monday, July 7th @ 4pm

Tuesday, July 8th at 12pm

Friday, July 11th at 9am

For more information, visit www.salinakansas.org/salina-business-expo.html or call Hayley Rhodes at 785-

827-9301 or email at [email protected].