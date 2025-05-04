First “Salina Bike Rode” Planned

Families are invited to bring their children ages 4-16, and bicycles, to the first annual Salina Bike Rodeo. The event is planned for this coming Saturday, May 10th. The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the City Lights Stage in downtown Salina and is free for all participants.

The Bike Rodeo is a partnership between Salina Parks and Recreation, Kansas Mobility Management and the Salina Mobility Working Group.

Organizers say the Bike Rodeo will be a fun-filled event focused on bike safety and skills. It will feature a variety of stations designed to teach essential bike safety skills, including proper helmet fitting, bike handling, and road safety rules. Kids will have the opportunity to navigate obstacle courses, learn hand signals, and gain confidence in their riding abilities. Local law enforcement, bike safety advocates, and community volunteers will be on hand to provide guidance and encouragement.

“This event is a great way to promote safe riding habits in a fun, interactive way,” said Michelle Coats, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “We want to make sure kids have the skills they need to ride safely in their neighborhoods and beyond.”

Participants should bring their own bicycles and helmets.

To register, contact Visit the Salina Parks and Recreation Catalog at https://secure.rec1.com/KS/salina-ks/catalog.