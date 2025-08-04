First Responders to be Honored

First responders who responded heroically to a massive 71-vehicle crash in a dust storm in western Kansas this spring will be honored this month.

Back on March 14th the massive 71-vehicle accident happened along I-70 during a sudden and blinding dust storm. Eight people were killed, including a college student headed home to Salina for spring break. Another 46 people were injured.

According to the Goodland Police Department, it was a tragic day that tested the strength Western Kansas first responders like never before. At significant personal risk, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and dispatchers responded without hesitation, navigating chaos, debris, and limited visibility to save lives, render aid, and bring order to unimaginable devastation.

On August 23rd, 2025, at 7:00 PM, a gathering is planned at the Goodland High School Auditorium for the First Responder Awards Ceremony, a moment to honor the courage and professionalism shown that day, and to recognize the profound emotional burden experienced by those who answered the call.

Their heroism reminds us of the deep humanity behind the badge and the profound courage it takes to serve when everything else is falling apart.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.