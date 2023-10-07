First Responders Rescue Bald Eagle

First responders rescued a wounded bald eagle Saturday along Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident happened on I-70 westbound near exit 225 in Ellsworth County.

According to the agency, KHP Lieutenant Brown and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism came to the rescue of a majestic injured bald eagle.

Lieutenant Brown responded to the scene, protecting the eagle until more help arrived.

Once wildlife officers arrived, the team carefully picked up the injured eagle, known for its strength and resilience, despite its wounded wing.

The bird is now on its way to a sanctuary where experts will do everything possible to help mend its wing and give it a chance at a new life.

Kansas Highway Patrol Photos