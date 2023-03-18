First Responders Invited to Event

First responders are invited to participate in an upcoming hands on event.

Weis Fire & Safety Equipment invites all Kansas first responders to an interactive event featuring the latest public safety equipment.

The business says the unique event will allow Kansas first responders to interact with public safety equipment in a “real-world” environment. Vendors such as AMKUS Rescue Systems, CMC Rescue Ropes, Paratech Rescue Tools, Task Force Tips, and Weis Draft Commander, will be demonstrating the use of this equipment.

The event location, Crisis City, is part of the Kansas Department of Emergency Management and the National Guard. This facility provides scenario-based training for Kansas’ first responders and features a building collapse, an urban city for search and rescue drills, as well as a four-story building for ropes and rappelling.

Attendees can choose from a variety of Hands-On Tracks. Free tickets are on a first-come-first-serve basis. Also, vendors will be conducting demonstrations throughout the day.

Registration is required for all attendees, even for those wishing just to observe. To learn more, contact Amy Roraback at 785-825-9527 x505 or [email protected].

_ _ _

Who – Kansas First Responders

What – Demo Days

Why – Engage with the newest public safety equipment and vendors

When – April 5-6, 2023, 8AM-5PM

Where – Crisis City