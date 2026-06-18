First Responders Answer the Call

The storm that produced 113 mph wind in Salina, the equivalent of that of a category 3 major hurricane tested the limits of Salina area first responders, and they passed the test.

Salina City Manager Jacob Wood tells KSAL News that calls for help started coming in almost immediately when the wind stared to blow. Extra dispatchers were called in to answer phones, and at one point the call volume was so heavy it started to rollover from Salina to Dickinson County for backup.

At one point during the storm the entire city of Salina lost power. Across Kansas about 500 Evergy power poles were destroyed, including 200 in the Salina area. The power company immediately deployed a massive number of line workers, including about 700 to the Salina area.

According to the Salina Fire Department, initially when the storm entered the county, crews were dispatched to numerous motor vehicle crashes along I-70, predominantly involving semi-trucks and other high-profile vehicles impacted by the extreme wind. Several of the occupants in those crashes sustained injuries that were considered serious but non-life threatening.

As the storm moved through the area, the nature of emergency calls quickly shifted. The department began receiving reports of multiple downed and arcing power lines, gas leaks, and possible residential fires.

Due to the sustained high call volume, off-duty fire department personnel were requested to return to work, and the department also requested mutual aid assistance from Saline County Fire Districts No. 5 and No. 7. coordinated through Saline County Emergency Management.

In the first 36 hours following the storm’s arrival, the department also responded to multiple structure fires. Most of those fires were related to storm impacts, including issues associated with damaged power lines and the restoration of electrical service.

Between approximately 9:30 that Monday night when the storm struck, and 10:00 the next Wednesday morning, the Salina Fire Department responded to more than 160 requests for service.

Saline County Emergency Management has been coordinating the storm response, and volunteer teams who have arrived to help citizens with cleanup. As of Wednesday of this week, the agency has received more than 560 requests for assistance with cutting trees and moving limbs to the curb. Volunteer groups in coordination with Emergency Management have completed more than 300 jobs. Another 200 jobs have been assigned or are actively being worked. All remaining requests are awaiting assignment.

Convoy of Hope Team Rubicon Minuteman Disaster Response There are currently seven groups working in Saline County in coordination with Emergency Management. Please join us in thanking, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Emmanuel,, Team Blackthorn, and Mennonite Disaster Relief, who will continue to work throughout the week.

The City of Salina Public Works Department has started a citywide limb pickup. Residents are asked to neatly stack tree limbs at the curb on their property with a maximum length limit of 10 feet. Please ensure the pile is not blocked by vehicles, and that there is no other debris or waste in the limbs.