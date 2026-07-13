Fort Riley to Hold Full-Scale Exercise

Fort Riley will conduct its annual full-scale exercise Tuesday.

According to the Army, the exercise provides an opportunity to test and evaluate the installation’s emergency response procedures and preparedness.

This year’s exercise will focus on the aftermath of an incident, the recovery process, and how the post would address mass shelter needs. The exercise will not impact most of Fort Riley’ day-to-day operations, and traffic on post will not be impacted.

The exercise will begin at 8:00 in the morning and will take place at various locations on post.