Bridge Project Begins Monday

A bridge repair project begins this week in Dickinson County.
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, bridge repair begins Monday on K-18 over Chapman Creek.
Temporary traffic signals will direct one lane of traffic through construction. The contractor has scheduled work to be completed by December, conditions permitting.
Stay alert, follow posted signs and refrain from hand-held mobile device use in all active work zones.
For current road conditions, visit kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1.