Red Cross Facing Emergency Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross is declaring an emergency blood shortage as the blood supply fell nearly 25% in June.
According to the agency, blood donors are urgently needed to give now to help ensure patients receive lifesaving medical care without delay. The shortage is especially serious for platelets and types O positive and B negative blood.
A steep decline in blood donations since the end of May has created a growing gap between supply and patient need. Currently, Red Cross distributions to hospitals are nearly 3,500 units higher per week than expected at a time when hospitals often see higher demand for blood products during the height of trauma season. On top of that, busy schedules and the seasonal loss of school blood drives are driving the decline which could put patient care at risk if not reversed.
The most important way to help end the blood shortage is to book an appointment to give blood now by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.
Blood supply misconceptions
Every donation is critical to rebuilding the nation’s blood supply, yet many people may not realize the significant impact a single donation can have on patients in need. A recent Red Cross survey revealed a significant gap between public perception and the reality of the nation’s blood supply:
Less than 1 in 5 respondents understood that blood cannot be stockpiled because it has a limited shelf life and must be continually replenished through volunteer donors.
Only about half believed it was very likely that they or someone close to them would need blood one day — even though someone in the U.S. receives a blood transfusion every two seconds. “A readily available blood supply serves as the backbone of modern medicine. Without it, lifesaving treatments and critical access points to care are not possible,” said Dr. Courtney Lawrence, medical director for the Red Cross. “Emergency departments, operating rooms, and labor and delivery units can’t support patients with the most urgent needs, and cancer patients must wait. We’re asking donors to give now before doctors are forced to make those difficult decisions.”
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Photo via American Red Cross
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 13-31:
Allen
Humboldt8/6/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 118 N 7th St Moran7/23/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Moran Senior Community Center, 407 Cedar S
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Barber
Kiowa8/7/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kiowa Community Building, 119 S. 5th St
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Barton
Ellinwood7/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Joseph’s Parish Center, 110 W. 2nd St. Great Bend7/13/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 180, 1011 Kansas Avenue7/14/2026: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Legion Post 180, 1011 Kansas Avenue7/10/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Polk Street Building, 1309 Polk Street8/10/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advanced Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, 4801 10th St
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Butler
Andover7/16/2026: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Andover Fire Station #2, 650 S Andover Rd7/16/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Andover Police Department, 909 N Andover Rd Augusta7/24/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1500 Cron St El Dorado8/11/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, 720 W. Central
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Cheyenne
Saint Francis8/13/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 512 S. Scott
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Clay
Clay Center8/7/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Clay County Medical Center, 617 Liberty7/31/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Catholic Parish Center, 714 Court Street Longford8/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Building, 107 Weda St
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Cowley
Arkansas City7/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 206 W Central8/7/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 206 W Central
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Crawford
Frontenac7/31/2026: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 S. Cherokee7/27/2026: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Eagle Beverage, 250 N Cayuga St Girard8/4/2026: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 W St John Pittsburg7/14/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 697/22/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E. 4th7/21/2026: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 1901 East 4th
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Decatur
Jennings7/24/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 202 S Topeka Ave Oberlin7/16/2026: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gateway, 1 Morgan Dr.
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Dickinson
Chapman7/29/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Michaels, 210 E 6th_
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Douglas
Lawrence8/13/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2104 Bob Billings Parkway8/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2104 Bob Billings Parkway7/28/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Landmark National Bank, 4621 W. 6th
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Elk
Howard8/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., West Elk High School, 1199 KS-99
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Ellis
Hays7/10/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/14/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/15/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/16/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/17/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/21/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/22/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/23/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/24/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/28/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/29/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/30/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/31/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th8/4/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th8/5/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th8/6/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th8/7/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th8/11/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th8/12/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th8/13/2026: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th8/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross – Hays, 208 East 8th7/21/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., HaysMed, 2200 Canterbury
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Ellsworth
Ellsworth8/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Bernard’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Kansas Wilson8/7/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2710 Ave A
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Finney
Garden City7/16/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1106 N Main7/17/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1106 N Main7/28/2026: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., The United Presbyterian Church of Garden City, 1719 Texas St8/12/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Catherine Hospital, 401 E Spruce
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Ford
Dodge City8/4/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dodge City Public Library, 1001 N 2nd Ave Spearville7/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Parish Center, 204 N Main St
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Franklin
Ottawa7/23/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cherry Street Wesleyan Church, 933 N Cherry St
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Geary
Junction City8/5/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., JCNaz, 1025 S Washington7/16/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Junction City Municipal Building, 700 N Jefferson7/17/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Junction City Municipal Building, 700 N Jefferson
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Gove
Quinter7/23/2026: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Quinter Community Building, 920 Lincoln
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Graham
Bogue7/31/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Villa – Meeting Building, 510 Washington Ave
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Grant
Ulysses7/30/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grant County Fairground, 1000 W Patterson Ave
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Gray
Montezuma7/27/2026: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Morningside Community Church, 100 N Apache Dr
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Greenwood
Eureka8/4/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 521 N. Main
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Hamilton
Syracuse7/29/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 409 N Main St
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Harvey
Halstead8/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Parish Hall, 414 Locust Hesston7/13/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hesston Mennonite Church, 309 S. Main Newton7/29/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Newton Medical Center, 600 Medical Center Dr.8/13/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Harvey County Court House, 800 N. Main
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Jewell
Jewell8/6/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jewell Community Building, 214 Delaware
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Kiowa
Greensburg7/23/2026: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Kiowa County Community Building, 720 N Bay St
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Labette
Parsons8/12/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shared Faith Community, 1500 S. 29th8/13/2026: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shared Faith Community, 1500 S. 29th7/22/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sun Graphics, 1818 Broadway Ave7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Parsons State Hospital – U.A.F. Building, 2601 Gabriel Ave
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Logan
Oakley8/11/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., United Christian Church, 219 Center Street
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Lyon
Emporia8/11/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1101 Neosho St7/16/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, 2023 W. 12th Ave.7/17/2026: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, 2023 W. 12th Ave.7/15/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Emporia Fitness, 2812 W 12th Ave Olpe8/3/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Olpe High School, 112 Listerscheid
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Marion
Goessel8/3/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Goessel Church, 109 S. Church Marion7/22/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastmoor United Methodist Church, 105 Eastmoor Peabody7/14/2026: 8:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Peabody High School, 810 N. Sycamore
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Marshall
Axtell8/6/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Bldg/Legion Hall, 207 5th St Home8/5/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Valley Community Building, 1557 Pony Express Highway Marysville7/16/2026: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Valley Vet Supply – Warehouse 3, 1115 Pony Express Hwy7/21/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lee Dam Art Center, 201 S 9th St Waterville8/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Community Building, 136 E Commercial St
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McPherson
Inman8/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Peters United Church of Christ, 111 N Pine Lindsborg7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lindsborg Evangelical Covenant Church, 102 S Washington St Mc Pherson7/20/2026: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., McPherson Community Building, 122 E. Marlin St.7/21/2026: 9:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., McPherson Community Building, 122 E. Marlin St.7/29/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Farmers Alliance, 125 East Hulse8/5/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., McPherson High School, 801 E. 1st McPherson8/11/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Peoples Bank and Trust, 116 E Kansas Ave8/12/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prairieland Partners John Deere, 2401 E. Northview
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Meade
Meade8/14/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., St John Forst Center, 416 West Carthage St
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Mitchell
Beloit7/15/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fort Hays Tech North Central Wellness Center Gym, 3033 US Hwy 24
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Montgomery
Coffeyville7/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 300 W 9th St7/15/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 300 W 9th St
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Nemaha
Seneca8/12/2026: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Building, 1500 Community Drive
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Neosho
Chanute7/21/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Central Park Pavilion, 101 S. Forest St.7/22/2026: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Central Park Pavilion, 101 S. Forest St.7/24/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Central Park Pavilion, 101 S. Forest St.7/10/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, 629 S Plummer Saint Paul8/5/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Francis Parish Hall, 47 Hwy and 1st St.
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Norton
Norton8/11/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Norton County Hospital, 102 E. Holme St.7/15/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Norton County 4-H Building, 126 East Park Street
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Ottawa
Minneapolis8/12/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Catholic Church, 117 East Vine
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Pawnee
Larned8/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Columbus Club, 1216 M Rd
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Pottawatomie
Wamego7/10/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln Ave7/28/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln Ave8/11/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln Ave8/14/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Wamego Health Center Heritage Building, 702 Country Club Circle Westmoreland7/10/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Community Center, 201 Main St
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Pratt
Pratt7/28/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Pratt First United Methodist Church, 100 N Jackson St
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Rawlins
Atwood8/12/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 693 N Lake Rd
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Reno
Buhler7/17/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church, 415 North West Haven8/7/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Haven High School, 400 E. Fifth Hutchinson7/20/2026: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 1410 E 30th Avenue7/31/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Park Place Christian Church, 2600 N. Adams8/3/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E 12th Ave8/4/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E 12th Ave8/5/2026: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E 12th Ave7/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Center Amish Mennonite Church, 7611 W Morgan Ave Yoder7/30/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Journey at Yoder, 3605 E Longview Rd
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Republic
Courtland7/30/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 308 Main Street Cuba8/3/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Center, 200 Baird Street
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Rice
Sterling7/21/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 137 N. Broadway
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Riley
Manhattan8/4/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kansas State University Dykstra Hal, 1628 Claflin Rd7/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave7/20/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave7/30/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave7/31/2026: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave8/7/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave8/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave8/12/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Flint Hills Breadbasket, 2326 Skyvue Ln8/3/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2500 Kimball Ave7/23/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Thomas More, 2900 Kimball7/24/2026: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Thomas More, 2900 Kimball7/14/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kansas State University Union, 918 N MLK Dr7/15/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kansas State University Union, 918 N MLK Dr
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Rooks
Plainville7/27/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rooks County Health Center, 1210 N Washington8/3/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 301 S Broadway St
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Russell
Lucas7/31/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lucas Community Church, 332 N. Main St.
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Saline
Salina7/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott7/17/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott7/18/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott7/19/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott7/20/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott7/24/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott7/25/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott7/26/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott7/31/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott8/1/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott8/2/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott8/3/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott8/7/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott8/8/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott8/9/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott8/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott8/14/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Salina Blood Donation Center, 120 W. Prescott
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Scott
Scott City8/5/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., William Carpenter Building, 606 N Fairground Rd
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Sedgwick
Clearwater8/1/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 130 N. 1st Derby7/17/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Mary’s Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark7/26/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 324 N Baltimore Ave8/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn Blvd Garden Plain7/27/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Anthony’s School, 635 N. Main St. Haysville7/25/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haysville Community Library, 210 S Hays Ave Maize7/18/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 208 E. Academy Ave. Valley Center7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valley Center City Hall, 121 S. Meridian Wichita7/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N Greenwich Rd7/24/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Ascension Via Christi Hospital St Teresa, 14800 W St Teresa7/22/2026: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chapel Hill Fellowship UMC, 1550 N. Chapel Hill St.7/12/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bradley Fair, 2000 N Rock Rd #1607/30/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd.7/20/2026: 1 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Church of the Magdalen, 2221 N. 127th Street East7/19/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., NewMarket Square, 2441 N Maize Rd7/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 2525 N. Rock Road8/6/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Evergreen Community Center and Library, 2601 N. Arkansas7/24/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., LaQuinta Inn and Suites Wichita, 2660 N Greenwich Court7/19/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., All Saints Church, 3205 Grand8/13/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wichita City Hall, 455 North Main7/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wichita Ice Center, 505 W Maple St8/9/2026: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich7/10/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/11/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/12/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/14/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/15/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/16/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/17/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/18/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/19/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/21/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/22/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/23/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/24/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/25/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/26/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/28/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/29/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/30/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main7/31/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/1/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/2/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/4/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/5/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/6/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/7/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/8/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/9/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/11/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/12/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/13/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/14/2026: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Wichita KS Blood Donation Center INT, 707 N Main8/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ascension Via Christi Hospital St Francis, 929 St Francis7/11/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tallgrass East Clubhouse, 9919 E Clubhouse St
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Seward
Liberal7/20/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Southwest Medical Center, 315 W. 15th Street8/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, 621 N Western Ave.
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Shawnee
Topeka7/20/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wanamaker Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2435 SW Wanamaker Rd7/19/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Temple Beth Sholom, 4200 SW Munson Ave.7/31/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Townsite Tower, 534 S Kansas Ave7/13/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW 8th St
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Sheridan
Hoxie8/4/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 4-H Building, 1308 Main, Sheridan County Fairgrounds