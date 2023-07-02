First Responder Hits, Kills Pedestrian

A first responder headed to a medical emergency hit and killed a pedestrian late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a fire department vehicle was responding to a medical call in Elk City with emergency lights activated. The driver made a wide turn and struck a pedestrian sitting in her chair.

The pedestrian, identified as 72-year-old Victoria Edington of Elk City, suffered fatal injuries.

The incident happened at 9:55 Saturday night in the Montgomery County Community of Elk City.