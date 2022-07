State health officials are reporting the presumptive first case of monkeypox in Kansas.

The Department of Health and Environment says a person from Johnson County that recently traveled out of state has tested positive for the virus. KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek says the risk of spread is low, but those experiencing monkeypox symptoms are urged to stay home.

The CDC says there are now more than 700 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U-S this year.