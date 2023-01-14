First Messiah Rehearsals Planned

The rehearsal schedule is set for one of the longest running performances in the country. The Bethany Oratorio Society will be holding the first Messiah rehearsal Sunday, Jan. 29 in Presser Hall at 3 p.m. The rehearsals will be led by Mark Lucas, Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities & the Bethany Oratorio Society. Lucas will be joined by President Elizabeth Mauch to give greetings and welcome singers.

Friends and alumni are invited to participate and sing the first Hallelujah of the season with the full orchestra. “We would love to have all former and new singers join us for a fun start, even if it is just for this one rehearsal,” said Lucas. “We hope for a great turnout to kick off the Bethany Oratorio Society’s 142nd season. This will be the perfect opportunity for new singers to check us out and see if they want to join permanently.”

The first Bach St. Matthew’s Passion rehearsal will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Presser Hall at 7 p.m. and will also be under the direction of Mark Lucas.

All students, high school or college, will receive their music score(s) free of charge.

The chorus for the performance of the Messiah is unique in that community members, college students, and faculty join together to form the Bethany Oratorio Society.

Rehearsals for Messiah are Sunday afternoons, and rehearsals for the Bach are on Tuesday evenings. New singers should come 30-45 minutes early on Jan. 29 for a brief voice test. Scores will be available for purchase that day.

For more information go to messiahfestival.org or contact Messiah Festival Coordinator Laura Pope at messiah@bethanylb.edu.

Every year since 1882, the Bethany Oratorio Society has presented “Messiah” at the college. The society has performed “Messiah” across the plains, in Carnegie Hall, and on national television. The Messiah Festival incorporates events and activities from all of the fine arts offered at Bethany College.