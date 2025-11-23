First Half Property Taxes Coming Due

The first half of 2025 property taxes are due by December 22, 2025. This deadline applies to all property owners in Saline County and ensures the continued funding of essential local services.

Property tax statements were mailed to property owners in early November 2025.

If you have not received your statement by November 21, or have misplaced it, contact the Treasurer’s Office immediately at 785.309.5860 or [email protected] to obtain your tax amount, tax ID number, or request a replacement statement by email or mail.

Save Time – Pay Online or Use the Drop Box

Continuing this year’s focus on improving efficiency and convenience for residents, the Treasurer’s Office encourages taxpayers to pay their property taxes online at salinecountyks.gov/treasurer.

“Our goal is to make doing business with the county as efficient and straightforward as possible,” said Anthony Newell, Saline County Treasurer. “Online payments and the new drop box make it easier for residents to pay on time without the wait.”

Online payments are processed in a fraction of the time compared to mailed or in-person payments—saving time for both taxpayers and staff.

Residents can also take advantage of the secure 24-hour payment drop box, located on the south circle drive near the main entrance of the County Office Building at 300 W. Ash Street. Payments placed in the drop box are collected daily by the Treasurer’s Office staff.

When paying by mail or drop box, please include the remittance stub from the bottom of the tax statement and indicate on the stub if you need a paid receipt returned.

Additional Information