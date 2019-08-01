First Friday Retro Dance Party

A retro dance party will highlight First Friday festivities in Downtown Salina this week.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, First Friday programming kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 2 with a matinee showing of “Matisse – From Tate Modern to MoMA – Exhibition on Screen” at the Salina Art Center Cinema (150 S. Santa Fe Ave.). After this screening, First Friday Night Live events that start at 4 p.m. include “Art at the Nook” featuring George Jerkovich, Fran, Pamela Pentico, and Pam Baker at The Flower Nook (208 E. Iron Ave.) and the Public Library’s Gallery 708’s artist reception for Sherri Shippy’s exhibit entitled, “Intricate Chaos” (301 W. Elm). Also, check out John Keeling’s exhibit open at the Salina Country Club (2101 E. Country Club Rd.). At 4:30 p.m., the Visual Voices Gallery presents the “In Between” artist reception for the work of Tayla Naden at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (901 Beatrice St.).

At 5 p.m., Robert Joy’s work is on display and open to the public at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat (120 N. Santa Fe Ave.). Also at 5 p.m., he Salina Art Center hosts the opening of a new exhibit, “Eyes to Acres: Cultivating Food Culture” and a preview of the upcoming “Art Gone Wild” show, at 242 S. Santa Fe Ave. True Betty has a wrapped jewelry trunk show at 5 p.m., showcasing the work of Tracy Catlin (108 N. Santa Fe Ave.).

At 7 p.m., head down to Spilman Plaza for the Retro Dance Party, with chalk art by local artist Kimberly Vega (226 S. Santa Fe Ave.). The Retro Dance Party will thrill all lovers of the rowdiest decades in America – the 90’s and early 2000’s! The Party features legendary Wichita talent DJ Carbon, coming to provide Salina with an incredible night of hits, hosted by our very own cash hollistah. Don’t show up late and miss out on all the fun, because this Friday night will be LIVE! This event is co-sponsored by Salina Arts & Humanities, 92.7 The New Zoo and Rocking M Media.

For the Party, local artist Kimberly Vega will decorate Spilman Plaza with planets, rockets, aliens, and stars in various sizes. At 7 p.m., the public is invited to interact with this pop-up chalk environment and be a part of the design, floating through space and beyond! Also at 7 p.m., The Temple hosts “Line Dancin’!” (336 S. Santa Fe Ave.). At 8 p.m., 38 Special plays at the Steifel Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase at the door as available. (151 S. Santa Fe Ave.). Also, check out the free show at The Voo, with musical guests from Missouri – Dance Monkey Dance! (249 N. Santa Fe Ave.).

In case of inclement weather, the Retro Dance Party will be moved to the Salina Art Center Warehouse (149 S. Fourth St.). Seraphim Bread, also located in Spilman Plaza, will be open late for the Dance Party crowd, serving homemade pizza rolls and rice krispie treats.